Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,372 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $7.9470 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $963.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $364.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

