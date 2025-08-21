Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,007 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $100.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

