Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 8,390.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 66.0% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $145.86 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $207.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average is $154.77.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%.The company had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,924,382.80. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

