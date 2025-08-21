Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,385,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.2850 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

