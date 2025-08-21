Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,143 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 258.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 105.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $276.8680 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.27. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.