Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 920 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

