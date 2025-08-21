Ryan Mangold Sells 472,462 Shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Mangold sold 472,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226, for a total value of £1,067,764.12.

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, Ryan Mangold purchased 65 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 per share, with a total value of £149.50.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ryan Mangold purchased 67 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 per share, with a total value of £149.41.

On Friday, June 13th, Ryan Mangold sold 950,000 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224, for a total value of £2,128,000.

On Friday, June 13th, Ryan Mangold sold 50,000 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225, for a total value of £112,500.

FirstGroup Trading Down 0.2%

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 225.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. FirstGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 128.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 240.40.

FirstGroup ( LON:FGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The transport operator reported GBX 19.40 EPS for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 215 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

