Sam Mudd Acquires 25,425 Shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) insider Sam Mudd purchased 25,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 per share, with a total value of £99,411.75.

Sam Mudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Sam Mudd sold 65,264 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500, for a total value of £326,320.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Sam Mudd sold 20,548 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500, for a total value of £102,740.

Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 385.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 398.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 452.50. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 317.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 563. The firm has a market cap of £933.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bytes Technology Group from GBX 575 to GBX 470 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 to GBX 390 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded Bytes Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.

About Bytes Technology Group

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK and Ireland’s leading software, security, AI and cloud services specialists. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware, and AI and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

