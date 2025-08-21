Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $93.1320 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,699,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,275,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,616,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after acquiring an additional 566,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

