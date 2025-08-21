Saul Centers, Inc. $BFS Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFS stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Equities analysts expect that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.79%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

