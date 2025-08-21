Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Short Interest Up 23.8% in July

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,130,000 shares, anincreaseof23.8% from the July 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,976,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,976,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SCHX stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

