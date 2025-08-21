Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Price

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $46.10 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIGO. Zacks Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.04. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

