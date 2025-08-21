Scotiabank Upgrades EQB (TSE:EQB) to Hold

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$110.00 target price on shares of EQB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$117.70.
EQB Stock Performance
EQB Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.
EQB Company Profile
EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.
Featured Articles
