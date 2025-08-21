Seaport Res Ptn Expects Reduced Earnings for Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.6480 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,443,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,093,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after buying an additional 584,774 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,967,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after buying an additional 529,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,507,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 73,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 365,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

