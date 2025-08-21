SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS) versus GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Head-To-Head Survey

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) and SemiLEDS (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of SemiLEDS shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of GCT Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of SemiLEDS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GCT Semiconductor and SemiLEDS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCT Semiconductor 1 0 1 0 2.00 SemiLEDS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

GCT Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.52%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than SemiLEDS.

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and SemiLEDS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCT Semiconductor $9.13 million 7.43 -$12.38 million ($0.68) -1.79 SemiLEDS $31.11 million 0.49 -$2.04 million ($0.08) -23.38

SemiLEDS has higher revenue and earnings than GCT Semiconductor. SemiLEDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCT Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDS has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCT Semiconductor and SemiLEDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCT Semiconductor -536.79% N/A -168.01% SemiLEDS -1.59% -17.38% -2.92%

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About SemiLEDS

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

