Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Head to Head Survey

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimano and PLBY Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Shimano alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $2.98 billion 3.28 $503.78 million $0.26 42.88 PLBY Group $116.14 million 1.33 -$79.40 million ($0.78) -2.08

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of PLBY Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shimano and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 0 0 0 0.00 PLBY Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Shimano.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 7.53% 4.23% 3.89% PLBY Group -60.96% -1,460.70% -21.66%

Volatility and Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shimano beats PLBY Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

(Get Free Report)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.