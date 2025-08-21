Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.5135.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.60. Shopify has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.