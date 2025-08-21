Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest (LON:ENQGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

EnQuest Trading Up 1.6%

LON ENQ opened at GBX 12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £291.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00. EnQuest has a 12 month low of GBX 9.95 and a 12 month high of GBX 16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.75.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

