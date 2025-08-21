Short Interest in Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Drops By 38.3%

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 63,600 shares, adeclineof38.3% from the July 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Air France-KLM Trading Down 3.9%
Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.6440 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $0.7030 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 137.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
