Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Declines By 34.0%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,446,500 shares, adecreaseof34.0% from the July 15th total of 2,191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

