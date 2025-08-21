Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Declines By 34.0%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,446,500 shares, adecreaseof34.0% from the July 15th total of 2,191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
