Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Rises By 47.6%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,284,000 shares, agrowthof47.6% from the July 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance
Shares of BJCHF stock opened at $0.3406 on Thursday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1 year low of $0.2371 and a 1 year high of $0.4569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.
About Beijing Capital International Airport
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beijing Capital International Airport
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.