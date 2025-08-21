Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Rises By 47.6%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,284,000 shares, agrowthof47.6% from the July 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Price Performance

Shares of BJCHF stock opened at $0.3406 on Thursday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1 year low of $0.2371 and a 1 year high of $0.4569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

