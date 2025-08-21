Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Drops By 24.7%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,000 shares, adropof24.7% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bossard Price Performance
Shares of BHAGF stock opened at $249.00 on Thursday. Bossard has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.00.
Bossard Company Profile
