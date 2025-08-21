Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Drops By 24.7%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,000 shares, adropof24.7% from the July 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BHAGF stock opened at $249.00 on Thursday. Bossard has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.00.

Bossard Holding AG operates in the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

