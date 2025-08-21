Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Expands By 52.4%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 54,804,100 shares, agrowthof52.4% from the July 15th total of 35,953,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91,340.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91,340.2 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Stock Performance

BCAUF stock opened at $0.4612 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Brilliance China Automotive has a one year low of $0.3001 and a one year high of $0.52.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer goods company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.

