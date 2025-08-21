Short Interest in Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV) Decreases By 37.8%

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, adecreaseof37.8% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGV opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Conductor Global Equity Value ETF has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Company Profile

The Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (CGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of equity securities issued by companies globally, that exhibit value characteristics. Holdings are selected using technical, fundamental, and quantitative analyses.

