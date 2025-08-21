Short Interest in Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV) Decreases By 37.8%

Conductor Global Equity Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, adecreaseof37.8% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:CGV opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Conductor Global Equity Value ETF has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $14.28.
Conductor Global Equity Value ETF Company Profile
