Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 26.5%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 95,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,879,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,120,000 after purchasing an additional 209,761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 55,910 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $736,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,719,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

