Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Decreases By 26.5%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 95,000 shares, adeclineof26.5% from the July 15th total of 129,300 shares. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
