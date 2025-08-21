Short Interest in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) Declines By 26.6%

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,770,000 shares, adeclineof26.6% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 731,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wabash National by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1,520.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $10.1640 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.65. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.75 million. Wabash National had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Wabash National has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.300–1.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.300–0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

