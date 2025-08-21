Sidoti Csr Comments on Cibus’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cibus in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Hantman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Cibus’ current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Cibus’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cibus from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Cibus Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of CBUS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Cibus has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.75.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 5,681.55%.The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cibus by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cibus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cibus by 418.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 36,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cibus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

