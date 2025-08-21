Sidoti Csr Forecasts Weaker Earnings for SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for SBC Medical Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for SBC Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for SBC Medical Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered SBC Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

NASDAQ SBC opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. SBC Medical Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $413.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.27.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 million. SBC Medical Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SBC Medical Group in the second quarter worth $104,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBC Medical Group by 227.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SBC Medical Group in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

