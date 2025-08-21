Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SFNC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,940.50. The trade was a 112.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steenberg Christopher J. Van bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $249,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $249,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 100,755 shares of company stock worth $1,865,332 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Simmons First National by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,616,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,938,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 7.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,737,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,858,000 after purchasing an additional 254,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 14.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 212,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after buying an additional 286,622 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.