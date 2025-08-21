Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 12,107 Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares $DRN

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Free Report) by 239.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.29% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Shares of DRN stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

