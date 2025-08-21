Simplex Trading LLC Buys 390 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,377.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $37.55.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.