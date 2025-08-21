Simplex Trading LLC Buys 390 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUG. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,377.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of BUG stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $37.55.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
