Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Position in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF $TOPT

Simplex Trading LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (NYSEARCA:TOPT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Stock Performance

TOPT opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $29.23.

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF Company Profile

The iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Top 20 Select index. The fund seeks to mirror the performance of an index comprising the top 20 largest US firms by market-cap in the S&P 500. The companies are weighted by their float-adjusted market-cap TOPT was launched on Oct 23, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

