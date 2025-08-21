Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF $MOO

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $642.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $76.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.41.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

