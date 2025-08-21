Simplex Trading LLC Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Financials $SKF

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 1.48% of ProShares UltraShort Financials worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SKF stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

