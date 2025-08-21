Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 2,538 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF $NVD

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NVD stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of -4.30. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

About GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.