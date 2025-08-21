Simplex Trading LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 $SDS

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 82.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDS opened at $15.83 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.