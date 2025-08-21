Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $179,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.62. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $65.05.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

