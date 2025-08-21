SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2025

SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTKGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,700 shares, adeclineof35.2% from the July 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SmartKem Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ SMTK opened at $0.6648 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. SmartKem has a 12-month low of $0.5850 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.36.

SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartKem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of SmartKem during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartKem by 50.4% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 438,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 147,004 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartKem by 147.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 240,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 142,898 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartKem by 120.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period.

SmartKem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartKem, Inc develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartKem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartKem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.