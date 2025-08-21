SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SmartKem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 64,700 shares, adeclineof35.2% from the July 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SmartKem Trading Down 5.0%
NASDAQ SMTK opened at $0.6648 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. SmartKem has a 12-month low of $0.5850 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.36.
SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
SmartKem, Inc develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.
