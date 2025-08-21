Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Smith & Nephew SNATS traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 223971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNN. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Smith & Nephew SNATS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNN

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew SNATS Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS during the first quarter worth $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 22.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew SNATS in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.