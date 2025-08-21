Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Smith & Nephew SNATS traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 223971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNN. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew SNATS
Smith & Nephew SNATS Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.
Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.
