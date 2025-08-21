Sonoco Products Company $SON Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $45.9280 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

