Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Repurchase $0.00 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SFM opened at $151.06 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $440,755.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,149.58. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,589 shares of company stock worth $8,926,483. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

