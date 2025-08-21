Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Position Trimmed by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $74.0080 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

