Stephen Mason Sells 41,575 Shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Mason sold 41,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $152.6480 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.54 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

