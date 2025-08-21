StoneCo Ltd. $STNE Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 13,951,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,709 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in StoneCo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,956,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,234,000 after buying an additional 2,534,079 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in StoneCo by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 11,623,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,642,000 after buying an additional 2,173,389 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,710 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13,279.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $643.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Santander upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

