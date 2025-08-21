Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ SGC opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.32 million. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $137,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 202,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,363.96. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Stories

