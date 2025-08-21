Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.82. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $826.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 20,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $455,209.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,234.02. This represents a 30.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,554,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,616,000 after buying an additional 6,057,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,091,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,429,000 after buying an additional 1,165,667 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after buying an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,739,000 after buying an additional 563,812 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,742,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,122,000 after buying an additional 2,317,000 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

