Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in NovoCure Limited $NVCR

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,643,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,284,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 360,841 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 229,689 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 164,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 231,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Stock Down 2.4%

NovoCure stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.61. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 27.13%.The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Christoph Brackmann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 141,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,928.50. This trade represents a 16.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, July 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

