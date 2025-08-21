Swiss National Bank Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

SUPN stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $43.73.

In other news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $315,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,933.82. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $226,840.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,826 shares of company stock worth $6,424,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

