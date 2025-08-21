Swiss National Bank Has $3.59 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. $PINC

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Premier were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Premier by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Premier by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Premier from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,123.84. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,339.19. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

