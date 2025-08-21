Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jed Dolson sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $1,335,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 273,605 shares in the company, valued at $18,265,869.80. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.83. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.